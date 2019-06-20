Dodgers put Hill on 10-day injured list with forearm strain

Los Angeles Dodgers' Rich Hill gets set to pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that pitcher Rich Hill will be back before the end of the season.

Los Angeles placed Hill on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain before Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander left Wednesday's game before the second inning after retiring the side in the first.

"Obviously, to lose him, the way he's been pitching, is disheartening any way you look at it," Roberts said. "He's a big part of what we're trying to do moving forward, so to lose him for 3-4 weeks is tough. We know the prognosis and will go from there."

Hill is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 10 starts. It is the second time this season the 39-year old has been on the injured list. He missed the first month due to a left knee sprain.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roberts said that either Ross Stripling or Julio Urias will take Hill's place in the rotation, but that he will evaluate things over the next couple of days. Stripling, a right-hander, has started six games this season and is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA in 19 games.

Urias is also 3-2 and has a 3.05 ERA. The left-hander has made 16 appearances — including four starts.

"Ross is built up more," Roberts said. "It's more potential matchups, innings for Julio, what gives best chance to win, value of each guy in the pen, one guy starting."

The Dodgers called up right-handed pitchers JT Chargois and Josh Sborz from Triple-A Oklahoma City in time for Thursday's game. Los Angeles also optioned infielder Matt Beaty to Oklahoma City.

Chargois is making his third stint in the majors this season. He has allowed two runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings in two appearances. Shorz is still waiting to make his MLB debut.