Lowe’s single leads Durham over Pawtucket in 8 innings

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Durham Bulls to a 5-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Joe McCarthy scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The Red Sox tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Sam Travis scored on an error.

Reliever Hunter Wood (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run and two hits over two innings. Domingo Tapia (1-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Michael Brosseau doubled and singled twice in the win. Dalton Kelly singled twice, also stealing a base.

Nick Lovullo homered and singled for the Red Sox.

The Bulls swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2.