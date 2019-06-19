Horwitz, Morris lead the way for Bluefield

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Spencer Horwitz doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs as the Bluefield Blue Jays beat the Elizabethton Twins 6-0 on Wednesday.

Patrick Morris homered and singled with two RBIs for Bluefield.

Bluefield went up 4-0 in the sixth after Leonardo Jimenez hit an RBI single and Addison Barger scored on a single and Jimenez scored on an error.

The Blue Jays later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Morris hit a solo home run, while Horwitz hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Bluefield starter Lazaro Estrada (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryley Widell (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over four innings.