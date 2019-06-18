Gray’s single leads Rocky Mountain to 7-5 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Joe Gray hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 7-5 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Tuesday.

Antonio Pinero scored on the play to give the Vibes a 1-0 lead after he reached base with two outs on a walk and stole second.

Trailing 7-1, the Rockies cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ronaiker Palma hit an RBI single and then scored on an error, an error and an error.

Starter Carlos Luna (1-0) got the win while Blair Calvo (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

For the Rockies, Eddy Diaz was a home run short of the cycle, also stealing a base.