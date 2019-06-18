Bracho’s double leads AZL Indians Blue to 4-1 win over AZL Giants Orange

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Aaron Bracho hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 4-1 win over the AZL Giants Orange on Wednesday.

The double by Bracho, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Indians Blue a 1-0 lead before Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run double later in the inning.

After AZL Indians Blue added a run in the fourth on a single by Makesiondon Kelkboom, the AZL Giants Orange cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Heath Quinn hit an RBI single, driving in Alexander Canario.

Wilton Sanchez (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Giants Orange starter Juan Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Canario tripled, doubled and singled for the AZL Giants Orange.