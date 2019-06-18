Sports

Phillies-Nationals rained out for second consecutive night

The Associated Press

A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Washington.
A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Washington. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
WASHINGTON

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals were rained out after a nearly two-hour delay on Tuesday, the teams' second washout in two nights.

The game will be made up on Sept. 24 at 1:05 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader. Monday's game was already rescheduled as the front end of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Neither team immediately finalized its pitching plans for Wednesday, which will now feature the first two games of a three-game series.

  Comments  