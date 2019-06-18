Los Angeles looks for series sweep over Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels (36-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-46, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (5-6, 5.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (4-8, 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can secure a series sweep over Toronto with a win.

The Blue Jays are 12-23 on their home turf. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .224 batting average. Eric Sogard leads the club with an average of .294.

The Angels are 17-19 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with a mark of .444. The Angels won the last meeting 10-5. Felix Pena earned his fifth victory and Trout went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Edwin Jackson took his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 34 RBIs and is batting .225. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 72 hits and has 27 RBIs. Trout is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Angels: 6-4, .256 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (wrist), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: day-to-day (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).