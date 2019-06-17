Jimenez’s single leads AZL D-backs to 4-3 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Rafael Jimenez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 4-3 win over the AZL Giants Black on Tuesday.

Wilderd Patino scored on the play after he reached base on an error and advanced to second on an error.

Ismael Jaime hit an RBI single in the third inning and Patino hit an RBI triple in the fourth to give the AZL D-backs a 2-0 lead. The AZL Giants Black came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Nolan Dempsey scored on a single and Matt Malkin scored when a runner was thrown out and Harrison Freed hit an RBI single.

AZL D-backs tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Sergio Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Neyfy Castillo.

Antonio Cardenas (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jerson Severino (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Ghordy Santos singled three times, driving in two runs for the AZL Giants Black.