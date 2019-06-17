Sugilio leads Daytona to 6-4 win over Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Sugilio had two hits and scored two runs as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 6-4 on Monday.

Up 1-0 in the third, Daytona extended its lead when Stuart Fairchild and Bruce Yari hit two-run doubles.

After Florida scored three runs, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Drew Lugbauer hit a solo home run.

The Tortugas tacked on another run in the eighth when Hendrik Clementina hit an RBI double, driving in Yari.

Clate Schmidt (1-0) got the win in relief while Florida starter Matt Hartman (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Lugbauer homered and singled for the Fire Frogs.

With the win, Daytona improved to 6-2 against Florida this season.