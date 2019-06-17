Fagalde leads Springfield to 3-0 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Alex Fagalde allowed just two hits over eight innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the Midland RockHounds in a 3-0 win on Monday.

Fagalde (1-0) struck out four and walked one to pick up the win.

All three runs came in the seventh inning. Springfield got on the board first when Johan Mieses scored on a double by Zach Kirtley. The Cardinals added to their lead when Chase Pinder hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Alberto Triunfel.

Kyle Friedrichs (1-3) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RockHounds were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Cardinals' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Springfield improved to 3-1 against Midland this season.