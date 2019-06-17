Chacin expected to start for the Brewers against Padres

Milwaukee Brewers (40-31, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (35-37, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Milwaukee will play at PETCO Park on Monday.

The Padres are 18-20 in home games. San Diego is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Eric Hosmer leads the team with 48 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 18-18 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 125 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 26, averaging one every 9.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 34 extra base hits and is batting .256. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 17-for-39 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .746. Mike Moustakas is 15-for-41 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .278 batting average, 7.18 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franmil Reyes: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).