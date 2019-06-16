Zazueta, Pena lead the way for Norte All-Stars

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Mexican League Norte All-Stars beat the Mexican League Sur All-Stars 11-6 on Sunday.

Ramiro Pena singled three times with an RBI and a run for Norte All-Stars.

Norte All-Stars scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the ninth, when it scored three runs, including a single by Rodolfo Amador that scored Jon Kemmer.

Frankie De La Cruz (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Yoanner Negrin (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.