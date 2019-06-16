Great Lakes beats Dayton 6-3

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Luke Heyer and James Outman scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Loons a 3-2 lead after Outman hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Loons later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Hunter Feduccia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dillon Paulson, while Gersel Pitre hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Mark Washington (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dayton starter Jhon De Jesus (1-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 7-3 against Dayton this season.