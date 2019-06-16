Indianapolis beats Pawtucket 5-3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Cole Tucker scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-3 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Tucker scored on the play to give the Indians a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third, the Indians took the lead for good when JB Shuck drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jake Elmore.

Pawtucket saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rusney Castillo hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cut the Indianapolis lead to 5-3.

Starter Alex McRae (5-2) got the win while Tyler Thornburg (0-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Sam Travis had a pair of hits for the Red Sox.