O’Hearn, Mejia lift Omaha over Fresno in an 8-7 slugfest

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan O'Hearn doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Fresno Grizzlies 8-7 on Saturday.

Erick Mejia doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Omaha.

With the game tied 2-2, Fresno batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run home run by Taylor Gushue.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Storm Chasers took the lead for good in the seventh inning when O'Hearn scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ben Lively (4-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Scott Copeland (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.