Almond scores winning run, Kane County beats Beloit 4-3 in walk-off finish
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Eduardo Diaz hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Zachery Almond with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Kane County Cougars beat the Beloit Snappers 4-3 on Saturday.
Almond scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
The Snappers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Max Schuemann scored on a passed ball as part of a two-run inning.
Kane County starter Michel Gelabert allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked one. Kai-Wei Lin (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Michael Danielak (3-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Almond doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs in the win.
