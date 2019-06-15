Almond scores winning run, Kane County beats Beloit 4-3 in walk-off finish

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Eduardo Diaz hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Zachery Almond with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Kane County Cougars beat the Beloit Snappers 4-3 on Saturday.

Almond scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Snappers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Max Schuemann scored on a passed ball as part of a two-run inning.

Kane County starter Michel Gelabert allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked one. Kai-Wei Lin (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Michael Danielak (3-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Almond doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs in the win.