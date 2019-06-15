Trageton leads Hudson Valley to 6-1 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Zack Trageton hurled five scoreless innings, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades over the Aberdeen IronBirds in a 6-1 win on Saturday.

Trageton (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0 in the seventh, Hudson Valley added to its lead when K.V. Edwards hit an RBI triple, scoring Cristhian Pedroza.

Kevin Magee (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked one.