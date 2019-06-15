Rifaela, McKenna lift Bowie over Trenton 9-4

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Ademar Rifaela tripled and singled, driving home two runs as the Bowie Baysox topped the Trenton Thunder 9-4 on Saturday.

Ryan McKenna homered and singled with three RBIs and a pair of runs for Bowie.

Bowie went up 6-0 in the second after Yusniel Diaz hit a two-run double and then scored on a triple by Rifaela.

The Thunder cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Zack Zehner hit a two-run home run and Mandy Alvarez hit an RBI single.

Bowie southpaw Alex Wells (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Trevor Stephan (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.

Zehner homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Thunder. Kyle Holder homered and singled, scoring two runs.