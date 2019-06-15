Inman, Ramiz lead West Virginia to 2-1 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Ryne Inman tossed a two-hit complete game and Ryan Ramiz homered and had two hits, as the West Virginia Power topped the Hagerstown Suns 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Inman (6-5) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Hagerstown tied the game when Kyle Marinconz scored on an error.

The Power went out in front in the fifth inning when Ramiz hit a solo home run.

Ryan Tapani (3-5) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The Power swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-3.