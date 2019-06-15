Madris’ homer leads Altoona to 5-1 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Bligh Madris hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday.

The home run by Madris scored Hunter Owen to give the Curve a 3-1 lead.

The Curve extended their lead in the seventh when Jerrick Suiter hit a two-run single.

Altoona right-hander Pedro Vasquez (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Luc Rennie (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after he allowed three runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings.