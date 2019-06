In this photo provided by the NHRA, John Force drives in Funny Car qualifying Friday, June 14, 2019, at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals drag races at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn. Force took the provisional No. 1 spot with a run of 3.911 seconds at 326.95 mph. Jerry Foss

John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

The 70-year-old Force had a 3.911-second run at 326.95 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the second session Friday night. The 16-time season champion is chasing his 150th event victory.

Doug Kalitta raced to his 50th No. 1 qualifier in his 500th NHRA start. He had a 3.755 at 324.67 on Friday.