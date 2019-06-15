Bonaci’s single leads DSL Red Sox1 over DSL Dodgers Bautista in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Brainer Bonaci hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the DSL Red Sox1 to a 7-6 win over the DSL Dodgers Bautista on Saturday.

Eddinson Paulino scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Bonaci. Later in the inning, DSL Red Sox1 added insurance runs when Darel Belen hit an RBI single and Imanol Contreras hit a sacrifice fly.

DSL Dodgers Bautista attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Kiumel Bastardo hit an RBI double and Luis Yan scored on a forceout. However, the rally ended when Isaac Pinales got Eynar Machin to fly out to end the game.

Bonaci homered and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win. Nelfy Abreu doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pinales (2-0) got the win in relief while Jesus Turizo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Diego Cartaya tripled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two for the DSL Dodgers Bautista.