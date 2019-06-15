Leon leads DSL Orioles2 to 5-1 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Damian Valdez drove in Ricardo Castro with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the DSL Orioles2 to a 5-1 win over the DSL Angels on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Valdez, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Orioles2 a 1-0 lead before Hector Leon scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The DSL Orioles2 later tacked on three runs in the second, including a single by Castro that scored Moises Ramirez.

Antonio Pujols (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while DSL Angels starter Julio Goff (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.