Flores’ homer leads Omaha to 7-1 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jecksson Flores hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 7-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Friday.

The home run by Flores scored Samir Duenez and Nick Dini to give the Storm Chasers a 4-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Kelvin Gutierrez hit an RBI double, while Brett Phillips hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Zach Lovvorn (3-5) got the win in relief while Sacramento starter Ty Blach (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.