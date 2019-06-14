Poteet leads Jacksonville to 3-2 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Cody Poteet allowed just five hits over 8 1/3 innings, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Birmingham Barons in a 3-2 win on Friday.

Poteet (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three while allowing two runs.

Jacksonville went up 3-0 in the seventh after Santiago Chavez hit a two-run single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Birmingham saw its comeback attempt come up short after scoring two runs to get within one on RBI singles by Luis Gonzalez and Ti'Quan Forbes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lincoln Henzman (0-2) went seven innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out six in the Southern League game.