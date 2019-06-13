McKay’s homer leads Durham to 6-3 win over Toledo

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Brendan McKay hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 6-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday. The Bulls swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by McKay started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Bulls a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Kean Wong hit a solo home run and Nate Lowe scored on a wild pitch.

Jake Smolinski hit an RBI double, bringing home Michael Brosseau in the second inning to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead. The Mud Hens came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Daniel Pinero hit a two-run double.

Toledo took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Jacob Robson hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mike Franco (5-0) got the win in relief while Toledo starter Jordan Zimmermann (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Robson homered and doubled for the Mud Hens.