Mastrobuoni’s run leads South Bend to 5-1 win over Lansing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Marcus Mastrobuoni scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 5-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday.

Mastrobuoni scored on the play to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

With the score tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Cubs took the lead for good when Cole Roederer hit an RBI triple, driving in Tyler Durna.

Brendan King (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Will McAffer (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.