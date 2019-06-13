Hernandez, Tuck lift West Michigan over Dayton 10-3

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Avery Tuck homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Wilkel Hernandez allowed just five hits over six innings as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Dayton Dragons 10-3 on Thursday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Whitecaps and a 10-game winning streak for the Dragons.

W. Hernandez (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing two runs.

Dayton tied the game 2-2 in the first after Jay Schuyler hit a sacrifice fly and Miguel Hernandez hit an RBI single.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Tuck hit a solo home run.

The Whitecaps later scored seven runs in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Alexis Diaz (5-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Brian Rey homered and singled for the Dragons.

Despite the loss, Dayton is 5-1 against West Michigan this season.