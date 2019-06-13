Corredor, Canning lift Potomac over Fayetteville 7-1

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Aldrem Corredor homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-1 on Thursday.

Gage Canning homered and singled twice with five RBIs for Potomac.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Fayetteville cut into the lead when Miguelangel Sierra hit an RBI double, scoring Chandler Taylor.

The Nationals added to their lead in the fifth inning when Canning hit an RBI single, bringing home Osvaldo Abreu.

The Nationals later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Corredor hit a solo home run, while Canning hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Potomac right-hander Kyle Johnston (6-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chad Donato (3-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Taylor had a pair of hits for the Woodpeckers.

Potomac improved to 4-1 against Fayetteville this season.