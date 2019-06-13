Feigl, Eierman spur Stockton to 4-1 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jeremy Eierman hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Brady Feigl allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Stockton Ports defeated the Modesto Nuts 4-1 on Wednesday.

Feigl (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.

Stockton started the scoring in the first inning when Eierman hit a two-run home run.

After Stockton added two runs in the sixth, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jake Scheiner hit an RBI single, driving in Keegan McGovern.

Ljay Newsome (5-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out nine in the California League game.