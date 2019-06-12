Serrano, Perez lead the way for Saltillo

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricardo Serrano homered and singled as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-2 on Wednesday.

Juan Perez doubled and singled twice with two runs for Saltillo.

Saltillo started the scoring in the first inning when Perez and Dariel Alvarez hit RBI doubles.

After Saltillo added two runs, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ciro Norzagaray hit an RBI single, scoring Garabez Rosa.

The Saraperos tacked on another run in the seventh when Alvarez hit an RBI single, bringing home Perez.

Saltillo right-hander Sergio Mitre (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Edgar Osuna (1-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Algodoneros, Norzagaray singled three times.