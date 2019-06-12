Perio, Amador lead the way for Monclova

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Noah Perio singled three times as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 5-2 on Wednesday.

Rodolfo Amador singled three times with three RBIs for Monclova.

Monclova took the lead in the first when Erick Aybar scored on an error and Amador hit a two-run single.

After Dos Laredos scored a run in the first on a single by Roberto Lopez, the Tecolotes cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jose Luna hit an RBI double, bringing home Misael German.

The Acereros later tacked on a run in both the third and sixth innings. In the third, Amador hit an RBI single, while Juan Carlos Perez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ricky Rodriguez in the sixth.

Monclova right-hander Adam Quintana (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luke Heimlich (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Monclova improved to 4-2 against Dos Laredos this season.