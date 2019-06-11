Barrera leads Harrisburg to 6-2 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Tres Barrera doubled and singled twice as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-2 on Tuesday.

Harrisburg took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Ian Sagdal.

After Harrisburg added a run in the second when Luis Garcia scored when a runner was thrown out, the Flying Squirrels cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jalen Miller hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Zach Houchins.

The Senators tacked on another run in the ninth when Sagdal hit an RBI single, scoring Austin Davidson.

Jacob Condra-Bogan (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Richmond starter Alfred Gutierrez (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.