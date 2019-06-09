Pena, Vargas lead Monterrey over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Ramiro Pena hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Cesar Vargas allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Acereros del Norte 7-4 on Sunday. The Sultanes swept the three-game series with the win.

The grand slam by Pena scored Amadeo Zazueta, Ali Solis, and Sho Aranami to give the Sultanes a 5-2 lead.

The Sultanes later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Agustin Murillo drew a bases-loaded walk and Zazueta hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Vargas (4-3) allowed two runs while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jaime Lugo (3-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits while striking out six in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 5-1 against Monclova this season.