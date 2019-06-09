Bowling Green beats West Michigan 3-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Wander Franco and Michael Smith scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The play gave the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

After Bowling Green added a run in the fourth on a single by Seaver Whalen, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Wenceel Perez and Hector Martinez hit solo home runs.

Bowling Green starter Cristopher Sanchez (1-1) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sandel De La Cruz (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and three hits over four innings.

The Hot Rods swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-1. Bowling Green improved to 6-1 against West Michigan this season.