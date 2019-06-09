The Latest: Babos and Mladenovic win French doubles title

Hungary's Timea Babos, left, and France's Kristina Mladenovic, right, celebrate winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against China's Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The second-seeded team of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic has won the women's doubles title at the French Open for their second Grand Slam title as a pairing.

Babos, who is from Hungary, and Mladenovic, who is from France, beat the Chinese team of Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying 6-2, 6-3.

Babos and Mladenovic also won the Australian Open together last year, and Mladenovic won the French Open in 2016 with Caroline Garcia.

Zheng and Duan were playing their first tournament together.

Mladenovic will replace Katerina Siniakova at No. 1 in the doubles rankings on Monday.

Dominic Thiem, Mladenovic's boyfriend, was playing the men's singles final later against Rafael Nadal.

___

8 a.m.

Rafael Nadal aims for a 12th French Open title against Dominic Thiem in a rematch of last year's final.

Nadal should be more rested for Sunday's match, because Thiem needed two days to complete his five-set, four-hour semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic.

Nadal beat Thiem in straight sets in last year's final. But Thiem showed against Djokovic that he has the power and poise to deal with the top players. Also, Thiem beat Nadal in straight sets in the Barcelona Open semifinals on clay in April.

Nadal is 92-2 for his career at Roland Garros. He can become the first man or woman to win the same major tournament 12 times.

An 18th Grand Slam title overall would also move Nadal within two of Roger Federer's record among men.

Thiem seeks his first major trophy.