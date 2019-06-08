Jones, Peterson lift NW Arkansas over Springfield 7-3

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Travis Jones doubled and singled twice as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-3 on Saturday.

Kort Peterson homered and singled with three RBIs for NW Arkansas.

Down 3-2, the Naturals took the lead for good in the third inning when Meibrys Viloria singled to bring home Gabriel Cancel and Khalil Lee.

The Naturals later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Taylor Featherston hit an RBI single, while Peterson hit a solo home run in the sixth.

NW Arkansas starter Gerson Garabito (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Johan Oviedo (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.