Oklahoma State’s wild 6-5 win over Texas Tech forces Game 3

Oklahoma State's Hueston Morrill (1) reaches out to assistant coach James Vilade after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against Texas Tech in Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. AP Photo

Noah Sifrit raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 6-5 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 3 in the NCAA Super Regional.

After Sifrit led off the ninth by drawing a walk from Clayton Beeter (0-3), the Red Raiders made a pitching change. Taylor Floyd walked two more batters to load the bases and threw three wild pitches, the last ricocheting far enough from the plate for Sifrit to take off and safely dive in head-first to end the game.

Ben Leeper (4-3) allowed an unearned run while pitching the final 1 1/3 innings for Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys (40-20) led 5-4 after Colin Simpson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Tech (43-18) got even in the ninth, taking advantage of an error and an infield single before Brian Klein's sacrifice fly.

Cowboys leadoff hitter Hueston Morrill was 3 for 3, including a two-run homer in the fifth.

Dru Baker drove in two runs for the Red Raiders, with a solo homer in the seventh and an RBI single an inning later.