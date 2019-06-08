Torres leads Puebla over Leon 3-2

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Nick Torres homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Bravos de Leon 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Puebla started the scoring in the first inning when Torres hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Jesus Arredondo.

After Puebla added a run in the fourth on a home run by Torres, the Bravos cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Israel Nunez hit a two-run single.

Jose Manuel Lopez (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Leon starter Aldo Montes (3-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Pericos swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-0.