Toerner hits grand slam, leads Palm Beach over Charlotte

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Toerner hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 12-5 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Friday.

The grand slam by Toerner came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. Later in the inning, Chase Pinder scored when a runner was thrown out and Julio Rodriguez scored on an error.

Ronnie Williams (2-2) got the win in relief while Ian Gibaut (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Taylor Walls doubled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Stone Crabs. Jim Haley doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Palm Beach improved to 7-1 against Charlotte this season.