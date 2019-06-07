Braves take on the Marlins in division matchup

Atlanta Braves (33-29, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-37, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (6-1, 1.41 ERA, .89 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Marlins: Jose Urena (4-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents Miami and Atlanta will meet at Marlins Park.

The Marlins are 9-19 against the rest of their division. Miami's team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with an OBP of .328.

The Braves are 7-8 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .326, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .391. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits and is batting .246. Starlin Castro is 10-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 43 RBIs and is batting .265. Austin Riley has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .289 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).