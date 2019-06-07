Federer-Nadal showdown highlights French Open semifinals

Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. AP Photo

All four French Open singles semifinals are scheduled on the same day and the most-anticipated matchup features Rafael Nadal against Roger Federer.

The other men's semifinal Friday is Novak Djokovic against Dominic Thiem.

It is the first time since 2011 that the four men seeded 1-4 all reached the semifinals at Roland Garros.

Federer vs. Nadal is one of the great rivalries in sports. This will be their 39th meeting overall, and sixth at the French Open — but first in eight years.

In the women's semifinals, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova tries to follow up her upset over defending champion Simona Halep by beating No. 8 seed Ash Barty.

The other women's matchup is Johanna Konta against 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.