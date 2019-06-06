Biloxi beats Mississippi 7-6

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Patrick Leonard scored on an error in the second inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-6 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead before Cooper Hummel scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

After Biloxi added four runs, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Cristian Pache hit a three-run home run.

The Shuckers tacked on another run in the seventh when Leonard hit an RBI single, bringing home Jake Gatewood.

Mississippi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Valenzuela scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Biloxi lead to 7-6.

Biloxi starter Bowden Francis (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Muller (4-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.