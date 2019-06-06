Holmes, Reeves lead Lake County to 10-2 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Quentin Holmes hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Mitch Reeves had three hits and two RBI as the Lake County Captains beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 10-2 on Thursday.

The home run by Holmes gave the Captains a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for Lake County. Earlier in the inning, Reeves hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

The Captains later scored five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Skylar Arias (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Fort Wayne starter Sam Keating (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Lake County improved to 4-2 against Fort Wayne this season.