Sports
Rookie Tatis Jr. returns to Padres after missing 34 games
Prized rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the San Diego Padres and vowing to play at full speed after missing 34 games with a strained left hamstring.
He was scheduled to bat leadoff when the Padres opened a four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.
Tatis said it took a bit longer to get back than he anticipated but he understood taking the time to make sure it was healed.
He has no plans to ease back.
"I'm not a liar. I'm going 100 percent," Tatis said after returning from a brief rehab assignment. "There's a part of me telling me to go slower but sorry, I can't play the game like that."
He was hurt in a loss at Washington on April 28 when he did an awkward split while stretching for a throw at second base.