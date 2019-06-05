Reyes, Shuck lead the way for Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Pablo Reyes homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Louisville Bats 5-2 on Wednesday.

JB Shuck singled three times for Indianapolis.

Louisville started the scoring in the first inning when Scott Schebler hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the second, the Indians took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Jake Elmore singled to bring home Reyes and Will Craig.

The Indians later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Corey Dickerson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jason Martin before he singled to score Martin in the seventh.

Indianapolis right-hander Luis Escobar (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Keury Mella (4-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over six innings.