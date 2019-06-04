Reyes leads Toledo to 11-5 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Victor Reyes hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers 11-5 on Tuesday.

Reyes hit a three-run shot in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the third, both off Asher Wojciechowski. Daniel Pinero homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Toledo right-hander Spenser Watkins (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Wojciechowski (5-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over four innings.

Ryan Flaherty doubled and singled for the Clippers.