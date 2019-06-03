ECU sweeps Campbell 10-3, 12-3 to advance to super regionals

East Carolina's Alec Burleson pitches against Campbell in an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Greenville, N.C., Monday, June 3, 2019. Ethan Hyman

Spencer Brickhouse homered and drove in four runs, and East Carolina advanced to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament by beating Campbell 12-3 on Monday night.

The top-seeded Pirates (47-16) beat the third-seeded Camels 10-3 earlier in the day to force the winner-take-all game, then won that one convincingly to earn a berth at Louisville in a best-of-three super regional series later this week.

East Carolina, which won four in a row after losing its tournament opener to fourth-seeded Quinnipiac, is headed to its fifth super regional and its second in four years.

Brickhouse had an RBI double in the first, and his solo homer two innings later put East Carolina up 5-0. He added a two-run double during a five-run eighth.

Turner Brown added two RBIs for the Pirates.

Spencer Packard drove in three runs in the second game for the third-seeded Camels (37-21).

In the first game, Bryant Packard and Alec Burleson each drove in three runs, hitting back-to-back two-run doubles during a four-run fifth inning that broke the game open.

Burleson (6-1), East Carolina's do-it-all threat, also struck out five in five innings while allowing two runs.

Packard hit a two-run triple in the first to put Campbell up 2-1. Kevin Westlake (3-3) allowed four runs on four hits in two innings while taking the loss.