Houchins’ homer leads Richmond to 4-2 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Zach Houchins hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Monday.

The home run by Houchins scored Jalen Miller to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on another run in the seventh when Jonah Arenado hit an RBI single, driving in Miller.

Reading saw its comeback attempt come up short after Grenny Cumana scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to cut the Richmond lead to 4-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Richmond left-hander Caleb Baragar (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter David Parkinson (5-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Fightin Phils, Cumana doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Reading is 9-4 against Richmond this season.