The Latest: China to be confirmed as host of 2023 Asian Cup

The Latest from the FIFA meetings ahead of the Women's World Cup (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The Asian Football Confederation says it will confirm China as host of the 2023 Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Asian soccer federation leaders are meeting in Paris ahead of FIFA members re-electing Gianni Infantino as president on Wednesday.

China is also a likely candidate to host the expanded 24-team Club World Cup in 2021, and to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

China is the only bidder to host the 24-team Asian Cup after South Korea withdrew its candidacy last month.

Though the Asian Cup traditionally kicks off in January, that 2023 slot would clash with Qatar hosting the World Cup in November and December 2022. Qatar is the defending Asian champion.

12:55 p.m.

Qatar is set to host the next two editions of the Club World Cup.

People with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the FIFA Council will be asked to endorse Qatar for the seven-team club tournament this December and in December 2020.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the choice of venue ahead of the council meeting.

The event will test Qatar's preparedness to stage the 2022 World Cup, including being played at the same time of year.

FIFA moved the World Cup from the usual June-July slot for 2022 because of the Gulf nation's summer heat. It will instead start on Nov. 21, with the final on Dec. 18, Qatar National Day. Qatar experiences highs of about 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) in December.